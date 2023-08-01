Foxconn arm denies signing 1600 crore deal with Tamil Nadu

A day after Tamil Nadu government announced that it has inked a deal with Foxconn for a setting up new electronic components manufacturing facility, the company has denied the claims.
A subsidiary of tech giant Foxconn said that it had not signed any agreement to invest ₹16 billion or ₹16,000 crore with the state, China's Securities Times reported on Tuesday, as cited by Reuters
"We did not sign any investment agreement," FII was quoted as saying by the Securities Times newspaper, adding the company had issued a statement in July refuting similar "rumours."
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, government sources close to news agency Reuters, the Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) facility will be built in the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai.
The government also claimed that the manufacturing facility that would create 6,000 jobs.
Karnataka ministers meet with Foxconn chairman
Karnataka Ministers MB Patil and Priyanka Kharge held a meeting with iPhone maker Foxconn chairman Young Liu about intended projects for which the company is keen to invest in the state of Karnataka turned out to be fruitful, ANI report cited
Speaking about the meeting MB Patil said, "The industrial and investment policies of the state government are conducive to nurturing an ecosystem favouring the growth of industries."
Patil added that the talks held with the company chairman were fruitful.
iPhone assembler Foxconn has plans to set up another supplementary plant in Karnataka.
As per the proposal, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of Foxconn, proposes to invest ₹8,800 crore, the release said, adding this would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres.
