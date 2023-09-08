Foxconn backs India’s role in electronics manufacturing3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu said India could build the ecosystem faster than China—which took 30 years—on the back of experience and new technologies such as artificial intelligence
NEW DELHI : Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu has backed India as an important country for the future of manufacturing, saying that the opportunities for the development of electronics manufacturing and industrial chains were huge.
