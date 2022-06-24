Foxconn chairman on India visit, focus on semiconductor & EV manufacturing3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 02:00 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Foxconn chairman Young Liu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, minister of communications, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on a visit to India on Thursday, as its India arm Bharat FIH proceeded with plans to go public this year. Liu also met Akarsh Hebbar, Vedanta Group’s global managing director of display and semiconductor business as part of a proposed partnership between Foxconn Group and Vedanta Group to set up semiconductor manufacturing in India.