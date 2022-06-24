Foxconn chairman on India visit, focus on semiconductor & EV manufacturing

One of the world’s key third-party electronics manufacturers, Foxconn Group is also partnering with Vedanta Group to set up semiconductor manufacturing in India. In February this year, Foxconn and Vedanta entered into a joint venture chaired by Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, where Vedanta will hold 60%. Vedanta group plans to invest up to $15 billion over 5-10 years to make displays and semiconductor chips in India. The investment will be made in a phased manner and will comprise an integrated display fabrication facility and a separate semiconductor plant.