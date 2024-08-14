Foxconn chief to meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on August 16, India manufacturing unit in focus: Report

Foxconn Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Young Liu will visit Karnataka on August 16, according to media reports. Liu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Aug 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu is expected to meet Karnataka CM on August 16.
Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu is expected to meet Karnataka CM on August 16.(honhai.com)

Young Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, is set to visit Karnataka on Friday, August 16, Moneycontrol reported quoting sources.

The world's largest contract electronic manufacturer's chief is likely to visit Bengaluru to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, as per the report.

Also Read | Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to be assembled in India: Report

"Liu will hold discussions with the CM and Industries Minister. He will also visit Foxconn's under-construction manufacturing plant near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where work is progressing. It’s unclear if any new investments will be announced, but if there are, it will be a bonus for us," one of the sources told the news website.

Due to the protests from the farmers and landowners in Devanahalli, the land acquisition is delayed. The Karnataka state government later decided the compensation amount for the 300-acre land allotted to the technology company in the Kundana village, as per the report.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Liu met the PM in Delhi to discuss India's opportunities in futuristic sectors and the company's investments in the three southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Foxconn Chairman Young Liu to visit India this year

Foxconn acquired the Devanahilli land in Bengaluru for 300 crore ($37 million) to set up a manufacturing plant within the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) industrial area. The company is investing 8,500 crore in the manufacturing plant, which is estimated to generate one lakh jobs in the state in the upcoming decade, according to the report.

The production at the plant was estimated to start in April 2024, but it was delayed.

On March 20, the Karnataka state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the electronic maker, which committed 8,000 crore for a manufacturing plant that can provide 50,000 employment opportunities in the state, said the report.

Also Read | Foxconn hiring ‘bias’: No evidence of discrimination against married women found

Foxconn's target is to make one lakh iPhones by December 2025, 50 lakh by December 2026, one crore by December 2027, and two crore by December 2028, as per the report.

The company's subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), has shown interest in a 8,800 crore investment in the state which is estimated to create 14,000 job opportunities. The company's officials in July met Siddaramaiah and Patil to discuss a proposal for an additional plant in Devanahalli's ITIR region, according to the report.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 10:54 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsFoxconn chief to meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on August 16, India manufacturing unit in focus: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue