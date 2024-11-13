Companies
Land, power and skill: Inside the high-stakes battle to build the next Foxconn City
Gulveen Aulakh , N Madhavan 9 min read 13 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Summary
- Foxconn has already invested $10 billion in India. Now, it wants to expand and establish large campuses. Apart from factories, these mini-cities would host residential facilities, recreational areas, hospitals and schools. Four Indian states are eyeing this investment.
New Delhi/Chennai: In December 2021, over 400 women staying at a hostel at Puduchatram on the Chennai-Tirupati highway took ill. Some of them had severe symptoms of food poisoning and were admitted to hospitals.
