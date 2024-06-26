Foxconn 'did not hire married women' at iPhone plant near Chennai. Reason? Babies, jewellery, other 'risk factors'
Foxconn reportedly excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone assembly plant based “on the grounds that married women have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts.”
Are you a married woman? If yes, there's a probability that you may not get a job at Foxconn, a major Apple supplier. This conjecture is based on a Reuters investigation which revealed that Foxconn has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone assembly plant.