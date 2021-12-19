Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Foxconn food poisoning case: Factory staff block highway; police detain workers

Foxconn food poisoning case: Factory staff block highway; police detain workers

Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint

Scores of workers staged a protest on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway after roughly 150 employees were hospitalised for food poisoning at Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Scores of workers of Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd staged a protest on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway after roughly 150 employees were hospitalised for food poisoning at the factory of iPhone-maker. According to Reuters news agency, the police have detained scores of people for blocking highways on Sunday.

Scores of workers of Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd staged a protest on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway after roughly 150 employees were hospitalised for food poisoning at the factory of iPhone-maker. According to Reuters news agency, the police have detained scores of people for blocking highways on Sunday.

According to the Chennai police, food poisoning sparked protests by Foxconn factory workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours.

According to the Chennai police, food poisoning sparked protests by Foxconn factory workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"There was an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease reported among the Foxconn employees," the statement from the Thiruvallur district administration said. It said 256 workers were treated as out-patients and 159 were hospitalised, of whom 155 have already been discharged.

"Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking the highway," the news agency reported.

Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!