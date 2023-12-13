Foxconn gets nod to infuse $1 billion more in Apple India plant: Report
With this recent infusion of funds, Foxconn's investment in the facility is set to reach around $2.7 billion.
Foxconn Technology Group has received approval to invest $1 billion additional funds into its upcoming facility in India, dedicated to the manufacturing of Apple products. This substantial augmentation represents a noteworthy stride in its strategic initiative to establish a key manufacturing hub beyond China, according to reports from Bloomberg.