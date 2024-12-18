Foxconn has discussed making bid for Nissan
SummaryThe contract manufacturing giant has been weighing acquiring Nissan as part of plans to expand its nascent electric-vehicle business, according to people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO—Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant best known for assembling Apple products, has been discussing acquiring Nissan as part of plans to expand its nascent electric-vehicle business, according to people familiar with the matter.
