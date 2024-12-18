Foxconn has discussed making bid for Nissan

TOKYO—Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant best known for assembling Apple products, has been discussing acquiring Nissan as part of plans to expand its nascent electric-vehicle business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn has a particular interest in the Japanese automaker’s core assets, including its skill in car hardware manufacturing and design, they said. They added that Jun Seki, a former Nissan executive who now leads Foxconn’s EV business, has played a pivotal role in forging communication channels between the two companies.

Nissan declined to comment, while a Foxconn spokesman didn’t reply to a request for comment. Seki couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Foxconn’s interest comes alongside confirmation by Nissan and Honda earlier Wednesday that the longtime Japanese rivals are in talks over a merger or other future collaboration. The automakers said no final decision had been made.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has been attempting to build on its decades of experience in contract manufacturing to establish a foothold in the global EV market. The company plans to make vehicles similar to how it produces iPhones for Apple and PlayStations for Sony, allowing businesses to outsource the design and production of cars and trucks.

Foxconn has recognized its limitations in automotive design and production, particularly in critical areas like vehicle chassis and body manufacturing, the people familiar with Foxconn’s interest in Nissan said.

That is driving it to seek partnerships and possibly acquisitions in the Japanese automotive sector, with an eye on acquiring advanced manufacturing technologies, they said.

