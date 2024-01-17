Foxconn, HCL announce JV to set up semiconductor OSAT in India
Announcement comes a day after minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government has received nine proposals for setting up chip fabrication, testing units
Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group and India’s HCL Group will form a joint venture (JV) to set up a semiconductor outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit, where Foxconn will hold 40% equity with an investment of $37.2 million, the companies individually confirmed on Wednesday.