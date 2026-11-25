About half a dozen vendors in India are experiencing payment delays by Foxconn Technology Group’s local unit, said people familiar with the matter, with one even filing an insolvency lawsuit to recover $15 million in unpaid dues.

BCD Emprasa LLP, which leased dormitory housing in southern India for the Foxconn unit’s employees at the Bengaluru facility, has alleged that it didn’t receive payment for rent and utilities in a 12 August petition to the National Company Law Tribunal’s Chennai bench. The company is seeking about ₹143 crore for past dues along with interest, service charges and damages as of 8 July from Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd., according to the filing, which was seen by Bloomberg News.

Vendors in India often initiate insolvency proceedings to recover overdue payments, though these filings rarely push a company into bankruptcy.

While the dispute isn’t expected to derail Foxconn’s growth plans in India, it adds to the challenges facing the iPhone assembler as it competes with Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. for a bigger role in Apple Inc.’s supply chain. Bloomberg News reported last year that Foxconn recalled hundreds of Chinese workers from India—though the reason wasn’t clear at the time—in a move that saw the company bring in staff from Taiwan and Vietnam to minimise the impact on production.

Foxconn didn’t reply to Bloomberg News' emailed queries seeking comments on BCD’s lawsuit in India.

Foxconn India insolvency case “These defaults have caused grave financial prejudice and substantial commercial harm to the company”, BCD said in an emailed response, adding that the matter was sub judice before NCLT.

At least four vendors other than BCD have been waiting for several months to over a year for Foxconn to clear their dues, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Several were hired for construction-related work on the Bengaluru facility and were working with Foxconn for the first time.

Under an April 2024 agreement with BCD, Foxconn leased 700 residential units for female employees, with rent payable regardless of occupancy and a lock-in through July 2026, according to the NCLT filing. Foxconn defaulted on an invoice due in May 2025, it said. The electronics giant also did not agree to appointing an arbitrator.