Foxconn likely to start delivering iPhones from Devanahalli from June this year, says minister

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn's unit near Bengaluru is almost ready for launch and will start the delivery of iPhones by early June, Karnataka Minister for Commerce & Industries M B Patil has said.

In an X post on Saturday, Patil said that iPhone maker Foxconn's unit at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) of Devanahalli is ready for inauguration.

"Foxconn's Devanahalli unit is ready for inauguration! The Foxconn facility at Devanahalli ITIR is all set to be inaugurated. Commercial iPhone shipments are expected to begin in early June,' he said.

Foxconn has a contract with Apple to manufacture iPhones. The company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District.

Patil said that the launch of the new facility will mark a strategic shift as India becomes Apple's preferred country despite the current tariff situation.

“This is not just another manufacturing milestone – it signals a strategic shift. India is emerging as Apple's preferred manufacturing hub, despite mounting geopolitical and tariff pressures,” he said.

This development will further strengthen Karnataka's position in global manufacturing and open the door to greater foreign investment without compromising the interests of stakeholders.

The minister further said Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that for the June quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the US will be made in India.

“Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed in the June quarter that “most iPhones sold in the US are made in India.” As a Kannadiga, this is a proud moment. From Mysore to Cupertino — Karnataka continues to be exposed to global news,” he said.

In his 2025-26 Budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that Foxconn company has started a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Devanahalli Industrial Area with a capital investment of ₹21,911 crore.

Donald Trump's India warning to Apple US President Donald Trump has recently asked Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India even though New Delhi has offered the United States a “no-tariff deal.”

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said of his conversation with the Apple chief executive officer in Qatar, where he’s on a state visit.