Taiwanese giant Foxconn or Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd beat its revenue estimates for the fourth quarter. The company announced its highest-ever revenue record fueled by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers, reported the news agency Reuters on Sunday, January 5.

The world's largest contract electronic maker's revenues surged 15.2 per cent to $64.72 billion (T$2.13 trillion), according to a company statement released on Sunday, cited by the agency. Foxconn beat the LSEG SmartEstimate of T$2.1 trillion.

The company is the biggest assembler of Apple iPhones in the world, and it also has big tech clients like Nvidia as customers.

The iPhone assembly giant's revenues for the quarter rose due to strong AI server demand. According to the chipmaker, the demand is fueled by the need for more cloud and networking products.

Revenue Rise The company also commented on the total revenue rise and the segments for the fourth quarter. The total revenues rose by 42.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to T$654.8 billion, its the second-highest level for the month, reported the news agency.

The company's smart consumer electronics segment, which includes iPhones, was "roughly flattish" when compared YoY, according to the company.

“In the first quarter of 2025, overall operations have gradually entered the traditional off-season," said Foxconn commenting on the outlook for the current quarter, cited the news agency.

Even though the company did not expand on the details, it also did not provide numerical forecasts, as per the news report.

"Even with record high revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, the sequential performance of the first quarter will reach roughly similar levels that are average to the past five years; compared with a year ago, it should show significant growth," said Foxconn quoted the news agency.

Foxconn's shares surged 76 per cent in 2024, this rise outperformed the broader Taiwan market by 28.5 per cent, according to the report. The shares closed 0.8 per cent lower on Friday ahead of the revenue data release. The company is set to release its fourth-quarter results on March 14.