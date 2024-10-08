Foxconn says it is building the world’s largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia’s GB200

Reuters
Published8 Oct 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Foxconn is building the world's largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200 chips, a senior executive at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet - I don't think I can say where now," Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said at the company's annual tech day in Taipei. 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:38 AM IST
