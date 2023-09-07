Foxconn seeks to work with STMicro to build India chip plant after parting ways with Vedanta2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Taiwan’s Foxconn and Franco-Italian STMicro are applying for state support for a 40-nanometer chip plant, people familiar with the matter said
Foxconn Technology Group is teaming up with STMicroelectronics NV for a bid to build a semiconductor factory in India, seeking state backing to broaden its footprint in the South Asian country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message