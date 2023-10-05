Foxconn has registered low sales numbers in September, but the company remains optimistic about a numbers boost during the subsequent Q4 holiday season, Reuters reported on October 5. The year-end quarter is traditionally the “hot season" for Taiwan's tech companies, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The second half of the year is a traditional peak season for consumer tech products, and operations will ramp up sequentially. The fourth quarter should see significant growth compared to the third quarter," Foxconn said in a statement on October 5.

Foxconn or Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's largest electronics maker. It is also a major supplier for Apple - whose newly launched iPhone includes an improved chip, titanium case and video game capabilities. Price however remains unraised, reflecting the global smartphone slump, the report notes.

Performance In August's Q2 earnings, the manufacturer exceeded estimates largely due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, but global uncertainities have pulled numbers down in Q3. September revenues slumped 19.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to $20.46 billion. It was however, up month-on-month from August by 60.1 percent.

Q3 revenues slipped 11.7 percent YoY, but jumped 18.4 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). “Revenue in smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, saw strong growth MoM due to new product launches in September," Foxconn said.

While largely an iPhone contrctor, Foxconn has also diversified into electric vehicles (EVs), and said that rising shipments of auto components contributed to significant year-on-year growth for its components and other products business in September.

Foxconn's Taipei-listed shares closed up 0.5% on Thursday ahead of the release of its September sales, compared with a 1.1% gain for the broader market. Foxconn shares have risen 3.6% this year, giving it a market value of $44.1 billion.

