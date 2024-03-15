Foxconn shares surge 9.5% after Q4 profit beats market estimates
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company (Foxconn) on March 14 reported a bigger-than-expected 33 percent increase in Q4 net profit and said it was also looking for a significant rise in revenue this year.
Shares of Apple supplier Foxconn rose as much as 9.5% early on Friday to their highest in three years, a day after it reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations and forecast a bullish outlook for this year due to booming demand for AI servers.