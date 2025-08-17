Foxconn starts Apple iPhone 17 production at small scale in Bengaluru factory

Taiwanese electronic manufacturing giant Foxconn has started the production of Apple's iPhone 17 at a small scale in its second-largest manufacturing unit at Bengaluru, India.

This small scale production is in addition to the iPhone 17 production at the company's Chennai manufacturing unit, reported news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.

“Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit.”

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones around the world, and the Bengaluru factory in India is the second-largest manufacturing unit for the company outside of China. As per media report, the company invested nearly ₹25,000 crore to set up the unit in India.

According to report, queries on the development sent to both Apple and Foxconn remained unanswered.

Earlier, the production was interrupted due to Chinese engineers going back to their nation, however, the company has now been able to bring experts from various destinations, including from Taiwan to fill the need.

Apple's iPhone production Apple has plans to increase its iPhone production to 60 million units in 2025, compared to their 35-40 million unit levels in the year 2024-25, reported PTI.

As per the recent data, Apple assembled 60% more of its iPhones worth nearly $22 billion in India in the financial year ended 2024-25. Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook, after the company results announcement said that all majority of iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 were assembled in India.

The news report also cited an S&P Global analysis which highlighted that iPhone sales in the United States were at 75.9 million units in the year 2024, with exports in March from India at 3.1 million units. The research firm also recommended that there is a need to double the shipments either with new capacity or redirecting shipments for the US domestic market.

Apple's supplies within India also witnessed a 21.5% year-on-year rise to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with iPhone 16 making up for the highest shipped model during the period.

Citing IDC data, the news report also highlighted that India's smartphone market in the April-June quarter was led by the Chinese brand, Vivo with 19% of the market share in the nation.