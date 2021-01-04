Foxconn Tech plans to invest in Chinese EV startup Byton

In early 2020, Hon Hai announced a plan to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though it won’t be involved in any assembly itself. In October, the Taiwanese company unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis as well as an open software platform that’s aimed at helping EV makers deliver models to the market faster. It will start shipping its first developer kit in April. The Foxconn group has been supplying parts to other major carmakers including Tesla Inc.