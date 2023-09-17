Foxconn to double workforce, investment in India by ‘this time next year’1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics, has expanded its presence in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in southern states, including an iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu, as the company seeks to move away from China.
Foxconn, Taiwan-based Apple supplier, has said that they are planning to double their investment and workforce in India within the next twelve months, according to V Lee' LinkedIn post on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message