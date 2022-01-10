Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones, will reopen its Chennai's Sriperumbudur factory on January 12. The factory was shut on December 18, 202 after dozens of workers protested o the back of mass-food poisoning incidents in its facility. The company said it has implemented a range of corrective actions and will start bringing back team members gradually.

"We have been working on a series of improvements to fix issues we found at the offsite dormitory facilities at Sriperumbudur and to enhance the services we provide to our employees. We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously," Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) said in a statement.

According to the PTI news agency, the company will reinstate its operation in the Chennai factory after hostels and dormitories get ready and certified as per local requirements by the Tamil Nadu government and Apple's audit.

Apple had put Foxconn's Sriperumbudur factory in Chennai on 'probation' following worker protests, and an assessment that revealed substandard living conditions. As per the news agency, there will be a management change at Foxconn India and the introduction of new systems to better manage the factory and employee facilities. The factory has more than 15,000 people working on the production of Apple products.

