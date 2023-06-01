Foxconn to start manufacturing iPhones in Bengaluru by April 20241 min read 01 Jun 2023, 07:39 PM IST
The state government would hand over the required land and other infrastructure facilities for the company by July 1 to facilitate the manufacturing process, the Karnataka minister said
Karnataka government Thursday said Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, will start manufacturing iPhones at Devanahalli plant near Bengaluru airport by April 2024.
