Foxconn unit plans to set up $200 million electronic components plant in Tamil Nadu: Report1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Foxconn Industrial Internet, a subsidiary of Foxconn, plans to invest up to $200 million to set up an electronic components plant in Chennai, India. The plant is expected to be completed by 2024.
A subsidiary of Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant, is reportedly planning to invest up to $200 million to set up a plant of electronic components in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
