Foxconn eyes partner for new chip venture

Foxconn eyes partner for new chip venture1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer, has withdrawn from a $19.5bn joint venture with Vedanta, but remains committed to building India's semiconductor ecosystem. The company said it will initiate talks with other Indian and global companies for potential partnerships and will resubmit its application to the government. Foxconn will bring in new partners and explore partnerships that better fit its way of functioning. Despite pulling out of the JV with Vedanta, Foxconn will continue to pursue its investments in India and support the government's "Make In India" ambitions.
New Delhi: A day after withdrawing from the $19.5 billion joint venture (JV) with Vedanta, the world’s largest contract manufacturer Foxconn said it remains committed to building India’ssemiconductor ecosystem and will begin afresh with new partners.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×