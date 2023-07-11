Foxconn eyes partner for new chip venture

New Delhi: A day after withdrawing from the $19.5 billion joint venture (JV) with Vedanta, the world’s largest contract manufacturer Foxconn said it remains committed to building India’ssemiconductor ecosystem and will begin afresh with new partners.

In a statement Foxconn said it has initiated talks with both Indian as well as global companies for a potential partnership and will resubmit its application to the government under the Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem policy.

Foxconn, which manufactures iPhones for Apple, said it will bring in new partners and is exploring partnerships that would better fit its way of functioning. On its decision to pull out of the JV with Vedanta, the company said the project was not moving fast enough.

“We are actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners. We welcome a diverse set of stakeholders, both in India and abroad, who want to see India get to the next level, and complement our world-class supply chain management and manufacturing efficiency."

According to Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn the world over, said challenging gaps with Vedanta could not be solved. Besides ‘external issues unrelated to the project’ also led to its decision of not proceeding further with the proposed plans.

Calling its decision to pull away from the project a ‘course correction’ it said the decision was taken after careful consideration on near-term impact to all stakeholders, as well as the long-term corporate health of the group and its shareholders.

According to people in the know, seeking anonymity, the JV project did not make much progress since September last year when the memorandum of understanding with Gujarat government was signed, even after senior executives were appointed a few months ago.

The JV was struggling to get suitable semiconductor technology providers, which led to delays in getting the project off the ground. Funding troubles at Vedanta were also an issue, a person said, requesting anonymity.

Despite the challenges, Foxconn will continue to pursue its investments in India. “It is challenging to build fabs from scratch in a new geography, but Foxconn is committed to invest in India. We are working on such challenges since the 1980s. We will continue to strongly support the government’s “Make In India" ambitions and establish a diversity of local partnerships that meet the needs of stakeholders."

Foxconn has mobile phone assembly units in South India producing millions of iPhones and Xiaomi smartphones.

It also manufactures other electronic products including EVs.

“Foxconn first entered India in 2006. The group looks to grow with India’s nascent semiconductor industry. Foxconn has channels of communications with government stakeholders and we are clear about continued commitment to India," the company added.

Foxconn Technology Group and Vedanta Ltd had planned to invest $20 billion in India for setting up a semiconductor fabrication unit, display unit and semiconductor assembly and testing unit, under the $10 billion government-backed financial incentive scheme. The plant, which was planned to come up in Dholera, Gujarat, was touted as the first semiconductor plant to come up in India. The companies had forged the JV in February 2022. Foxconn added that it had not injected capital or fixed assets into the JV.

Government officials said that the Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor Limited, the JV from which Foxconn has now withdrawn, had recently submitted a 40nm fab proposal backed by tech licensing agreement from a global semicon major, which was being evaluated by the tech advisory group under the Indian Semiconductor Mission.

Vedanta Group said in a separate statement on Monday that it would independently go ahead with its plans to set up a semiconductor fab with a global partner, but did not elaborate further.