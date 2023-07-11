Foxconn eyes partner for new chip venture

Foxconn Technology Group and Vedanta Ltd had planned to invest $20 billion in India for setting up a semiconductor fabrication unit, display unit and semiconductor assembly and testing unit, under the $10 billion government-backed financial incentive scheme. The plant, which was planned to come up in Dholera, Gujarat, was touted as the first semiconductor plant to come up in India. The companies had forged the JV in February 2022. Foxconn added that it had not injected capital or fixed assets into the JV.

