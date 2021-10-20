Foxconn’s EV dreams are far bigger than Apple

The first vehicles will likely roll off a production line in Ohio, thanks to its recent deal to buy a factory from Lordstown. Meanwhile, the batteries, including the cells and component chemicals, are developed and assembled in Taiwan. Both those elements, which are among the most expensive steps in building an EV, are likely to be replicated in Europe, India and Southeast Asia. By contrast, sporadic attempts to internationalize iPhone production — in Brazil and India — have done little to reduce reliance on manufacturing centers in China’s Shenzhen and Zhengzhou cities.It may be the case that Foxconn’s quick entry into EVs, and early proof of delivery, has put the Taiwanese giant on track to secure yet another coveted order from Cupertino. However, landing a future Apple car shouldn’t be seen as a badge of success, but a sign of failure.