Foxtons Shares Jump on Boost to Sales From First-Time Buyers

(Bloomberg) -- Foxtons Group Plc shares rose the most in almost two months after the UK estate broker said it started the new year with an under-offer sales pipeline “significantly above” the previous year and the highest opening position since Brexit.

“The growth in the under-offer pipeline is partly driven by first time buyer activity ahead of increased stamp duty rates from April 2025,” the company said in a trading update on Tuesday. It expects some buyer activity to be accelerated into the first quarter of 2025, ahead of the deadline for the impending UK tax on property transactions.

The estate agent’s sales business is “well positioned to return to profitability” if a more positive market backdrop is sustained through the year, despite “recent uncertainty on the interest rate outlook” and consumer confidence, it said.

Shares of the London-listed firm rose as much as 6.7% in early trading, the biggest intraday gain since Dec. 3.

The company reported an 11% increase in revenue to about £163 million ($203 million) for 2024, while revenue from sales operations grew about 30%, driven by a roughly 20% increase in market share and a 10% recovery in London transaction volumes, according to the filing.

Foxtons, one of London’s biggest brokers, said it expects lettings operations to “remain resilient in 2025, with high levels of tenant demand and good stock levels underpinning rental prices and transaction volumes.”

