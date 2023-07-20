comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  FPIs continue to extend buying spree in Indian equities in July
Back

FPIs continue to extend buying spree in Indian equities in July

 1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Livemint

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made net purchases of Indian shares worth $3.74 billion in the first half of July, driving benchmarks to record highs. FPIs have invested $18.7 billion in Indian shares since March.

During the first half of July, FPIs increased their holdings in the financial services sector by 70.5 billion rupees. Photo: iStockPremium
During the first half of July, FPIs increased their holdings in the financial services sector by 70.5 billion rupees. Photo: iStock

According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Thursday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made net purchases of Indian shares worth 306.60 billion rupees ($3.74 billion) in the first half of July. 

As reported by Reuters, persistent FPI inflows have supported the rally in the blue-chip Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, driving the benchmarks to record highs. The Nifty 50 rose nearly 2% in the first half of July.

Since March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested in Indian shares worth 1,393.50 billion rupees, contributing to a 13% increase in the Nifty 50 index from March 1 to July 15.

Reuters further reported that analysts attribute the continuous influx of foreign investments to India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals, consistent earnings, and apprehensions regarding China's economic recovery.

"Sustained earnings growth, continued stability in macroeconomic indicators including inflation and tax collections as well as global risk-appetite will be the key determinants of future FPI flows into India," said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive of the Mumbai-based financial services firm Trust Mutual Funds.

During the first half of the current month, FPIs increased their holdings in the financial services sector by 70.5 billion rupees. This comes after their substantial purchases of shares worth 192.29 billion rupees in the same sector in June. Notably, FPIs had also been net buyers in the financial services sector during April and May.

Also Read: Weakening US dollar index may boost FPI liquidity in Indian market; largecaps to benefit, say analysts

The renewed interest of FPIs in the financials can be attributed to the sector's stable earnings, consistent loan growth, and improvements in asset quality. This positive trend follows the previous fiscal year's outflow of shares worth 299.93 billion rupees from the financial services sector.

FPIs also showed interest in the oil & gas, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), power, and capital goods sectors.

Additionally, there was a reduction in selling activity in information technology shares, likely due to growing optimism about the US Federal Reserve's approach towards monetary tightening coming to an end.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout