FPIs continue to extend buying spree in Indian equities in July

FPIs continue to extend buying spree in Indian equities in July1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made net purchases of Indian shares worth $3.74 billion in the first half of July, driving benchmarks to record highs. FPIs have invested $18.7 billion in Indian shares since March.
According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Thursday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made net purchases of Indian shares worth 306.60 billion rupees ($3.74 billion) in the first half of July.
