FPO marks the start of Vodafone Idea 2.0, says Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Thursday that the success of Vodafone Idea’s ₹18,000-crore follow-on public offer, India’s largest FPO to date, marked a turning point for the telecom industry. Calling the third-largest carrier a ‘national asset’, he said Vodafone Idea would stage a smart turnaround on the back of the fundraise and support from banks.