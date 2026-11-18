Fractal Analytics is exploring acquisitions worth up to ₹1,000 crore across healthcare, agentic AI and AI engineering as it prepares for a surge in enterprise AI adoption. The company reportedly wants to bring in skilled people, build stronger AI capabilities and forge closer relationships with leading cloud companies and AI developers..

Fractal Analytics is in discussions with 20-25 startups for potential acquisitions as the Indian AI company looks to expand its capabilities ahead of the next wave of enterprise artificial intelligence adoption.

Fractal is open to acquisitions worth up to ₹1,000 crore, although it has not set a minimum deal size or a fixed acquisition target. The company evaluated around 800 potential targets over the past 12 months, Reuters reported.

Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Velamakanni told Reuters that Fractal is looking at startups in healthcare, agentic AI and AI engineering. Through these deals, the company hopes to enter new markets, bring in people with the right skills and build closer ties with some of the world's biggest cloud and AI companies.

Why Fractal Analytics is looking at acquisitions The acquisition strategy comes as Fractal Analytics expects businesses to accelerate their adoption of AI over the next few years. The company believes improvements in foundation models, combined with falling costs, will make it easier for enterprises to deploy AI across their operations.

Speaking during its Q2 FY27 earnings call, Velamakanni said enterprise AI adoption could scale significantly over the next year. He pointed to the growing ability of AI models to solve complex problems and handle tasks that require longer periods of reasoning.

He also highlighted the sharp decline in the cost of running AI models. According to the CEO, the cost of what he described as 'fixed intelligence' fell 48% quarter-on-quarter. If that pace continues, the cost of intelligence delivered by foundation models could decline by 93% over a year.

Fractal expects the impact of this shift to become increasingly visible by FY28.

Fractal Analytics is now looking for companies that can help it build better AI products and serve more businesses. It is particularly interested in startups with skilled teams, experience in specific industries and a strong presence in different markets.

Velamakanni said acquisitions must do more than add revenue or expand the company's size. They should improve Fractal's ability to win future contracts and create a multiplier effect on its growth prospects.

Fractal's latest acquisition and business restructuring Fractal analytics' acquisition plans follow its purchase of Geneva-based analytics firm PricingOne earlier in November for 1.32 million Swiss francs, or around $1.57 million, through its subsidiary Asper.

Velamakanni described the deal as an acqui-hire, which will also give Asper.ai a presence in the European market.

The company has also been reshaping its business to strengthen its enterprise AI offerings. In April, Fractal reorganised its operations into three divisions: AI-led Transformation, AI Foundations, and AI Work & Workforce.

Its agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, serves as the common technology layer across these businesses. A leadership reshuffle followed in May to support the new structure.

Fractal Analytics Q2 FY27 results: Profit more than doubles The acquisition push comes after a strong second quarter for Fractal. The company reported a more than twofold increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹79.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with ₹33.2 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 19.7% year-on-year to ₹956.5 crore from ₹798.5 crore. Fractal also crossed the $100 million quarterly revenue mark for the first time in US dollar terms.

Healthcare and Life Sciences led growth, with revenue from the vertical rising 79% year-on-year. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance grew 30%, while the company's largest segment, Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail, recorded 11% growth.