Fractal bets on agentic AI to drive revenue
SummaryFractal Analytics is focusing on agentic AI, with its Cogentiq platform already generating revenue. The company expects increased adoption of such systems, aiming for substantial contributions to revenue.
Fractal Analytics has two agentic AI projects in development, a first for the company, one of which has already started pulling in revenue, according to company co-founder Srikanth Velamakanni.
