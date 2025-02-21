Fractal bets on agentic AI to drive revenue

In 2024, enterprise applications with built-in agentic systems have only 1% adoption among companies in 2024, but that number is likely to go up to 33% by 2028, according to management consulting firm Gartner. Fractal’s shift towards agentic AI systems marks a shift in the company’s revenue generation strategy. “All of Fractal's revenues are from building AI systems to power decisions. We expect many of these to become agentic in the near future," Velamakanni said.