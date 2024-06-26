BREAKING NEWS

France-based Teleperformance withdraws bankruptcy plea against Byju's parent company, says report

1 min read

France-based Teleperformance Business Services has withdrawn its bankruptcy petition against Think & Learn, the parent company of edtech giant Byju's. The petition, originally filed at the NCLT in Bengaluru, has been retracted, sources close to the matter revealed on June 26 as per a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}