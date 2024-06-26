Hello User
France-based Teleperformance withdraws bankruptcy plea against Byju's parent company, says report
BREAKING NEWS

France-based Teleperformance withdraws bankruptcy plea against Byju's parent company, says report

Shivangini

Mint Image

France-based Teleperformance Business Services has withdrawn its bankruptcy petition against Think & Learn, the parent company of edtech giant Byju's. The petition, originally filed at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru, has been retracted, sources close to the matter revealed on June 26, as per CNBC-TV18 report.

