M-cap of listed Adani firms rises for 2nd day
French energy giant puts multi-billion dollar plan to produce green hydrogen with Adani Group on hold, pending audits of the Indian conglomerate accused of fraud
French energy giant TotalEnergies SE put a multi-billion dollar plan to produce green hydrogen with Adani Group on hold, pending audits of the Indian conglomerate accused of fraud by a US investor.
