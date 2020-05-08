Franklin Templeton India apologized to markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over comments made by the company’s global chief executive Jenny Johnson, which the asset manager claimed were taken out of context.

“We deeply regret any unintended slight this may have caused to the esteemed offices of Sebi whom we have always held in the highest regard and unconditionally apologize for the same," the company said in a public statement on Friday.

On 23 April, Franklin Templeton India decided to shut six of its debt schemes due to redemption pressure and illiquidity of its portfolio of investments following the covid-19 pandemic outbreak. These schemes owe 300,000 investors ₹25,658 crore. Franklin is yet to issue a notice to its investors to seek their consent to wind down the schemes and start the refunds process.

Upset over Johnson’s comments made in the group’s quarterly earnings call where she said certain regulatory changes also contributed to its decision to shut the debt schemes, Sebi had on Thursday night said that Franklin Templeton should focus on refunding investors and that some funds had chosen to have high concentration of riskier assets.

In the transcripts of the earnings call, Johnson said that a Sebi regulation of October 2019 had restricted the fund’s investment in unlisted instruments to less than 10%.

“You can’t have more than 10% in a fund, and you can’t trade them. So, that orphaned about one-third of our funds there," said Johnson.

Asset managers were given almost a year to pare their investments in unlisted bonds to the prescribed level.

Responding to Johnson’s comments, Sebi said that despite being given ample time to cut investments in unlisted bonds to 10%, some fund schemes have chosen to have high concentration risk.

“Despite the regulations being clear, some mutual fund schemes seem to have chosen to have high concentrations of high risk, unlisted, opaque, bespoke, structured debt securities with low credit ratings and seem to have chosen not to rebalance their portfolios even during the almost 12 months available to them so far," the market regulator said.

The regulator also said that the policy to limit investments in unlisted bonds was formulated based on the recommendations of an 18-member mutual fund advisory committee, which had Sanjay Sapre, India-president, Franklin Templeton, as one of the members.

Industry body Association of Mutual Fund in India (Amfi) defended the market regulator’s risk management measures.

“Sebi’s cap of 10% for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures and commercial papers ensured access to relevant information and improved secondary market liquidity," Amfi said in a statement on Thursday.

“Globally, it has been observed that listing bonds on exchanges creates better dissemination of information resulting in finer price discovery and improved liquidity in secondary markets," the lobby group added.

Share Via