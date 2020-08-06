Franklin says no violations, followed industry practices

Franklin has also been accused of lending to investors which either defaulted or suffered ratings downgrade. The fund house said these issuers suffered credit events prior to which they were stable with good credit history. “Issuers of the DHFL, Vodafone-Idea, Yes Bank, ADAG and Essel groups had a good credit history and stable credit ratings at the time of investment (DHFL (CARE AAA), Reliance Broadcast Network Pt. Ltd (CARE AAA), Vodafone-Idea Ltd (CARE AA), Yes Bank Ltd (CARE AA). There were subsequent downgrades in these securities on account of credit events," said Franklin.