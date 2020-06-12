Franklin Templeton files plea in SC against stay on e-voting process

MUMBAI : Franklin Templeton India has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the stay granted by Gujarat High Court on the e-voting process.

The e-voting process is the next crucial step for refunding 300,000 unit holders, step which would either authorise the trustees of Franklin Templeton or Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) to monetise the underlying assets.

The stay on e-voting was reconfirmed by Gujarat High Court on 8 June, Franklin's special leave petition (SLP) in Supreme Court is against this stay. As there was no ruling today the stay order continues.

The matter will be heard next week, though a date is yet to be confirmed.

Separately, a clutch of eight investors who had filed another petition against the winding up decision involving the six debt schemes has been withdrawn.

"Apropos the interim stay order on the unitholders meeting issued by the Hon’ble Gujarat High Court, Franklin Templeton has filed an appeal before the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the matter is sub judice," said a Franklin Templeton spokesperson in an emailed response.

The SLP is typically moved in cases where substantial question of law is involved. Franklin Templeton is appealing against the interpretation of Sebi norms which allowed fund houses to wind up schemes.

While Gujarat High Court ruled in its order on 8 June that the consent of unit holders is needed during the winding up process (decision), Franklin and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had argued that that trustees could take the decision to wind up schemes without requiring consent of unit holders.

Counsel for Franklin Templeton today also informed the apex court that it has moved to transfer all the cases to Supreme Court. There are a total of three other cases being heard in different forums one in Delhi High Court, another one in Madras High Court and lastly in Gujarat High Court.

