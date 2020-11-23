Franklin Templeton moves SC over Karnataka HC order related to its 6-debt-scheme

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FT) has moved the Supreme court on Monday challenging Karnataka High court’s order that ruled that Franklin Templeton India’s decision to wind down its suite of six debt schemes required a simple majority consent of unitholders.

In October, the Karnataka High court had ordered that trustees should not take any action on the winding up of the six schemes till a simple majority consent of unit holders is obtained. It also restricted the asset management company and trustees from taking on any fresh borrowings in the six debt schemes.

The Trustee of Franklin Templeton had decided to wind up six of their debt funds on 23 April. The decision was taken because the markets had become illiquid due to the severe impact of the coronavirus lockdown, stated their press release. This impacted 300,000 investors and assets under management of ₹26,000 crores.

Aggrieved by the decision on winding up some investors moved the courts across the country in June. No winding-up process could be concluded without the consent of the unit-holders, as has been laid down in sub-regulation 15(c) of regulation 18 of Sebi's mutual fund norms. The trustees had to obtain the prior consent of the unitholders through a simple majority, ruled the court.

Section 18-15(c) of Sebi mutual fund regulations says trustees need to take the consent of unitholders to wind up or prematurely redeem units.

These investors had petitioned the courts that Franklin’s decision to wind down the six schemes was illegal and required investor consent. They also alleged that these schemes were mismanaged.

Under Sebi's norms, mutual funds need to get the consent of unit holders through an e-voting process. The voting would have authorized either the trustees of Franklin or Deloitte to monetize underlying assets for the winding-up process.

All the pending cases across different high courts were clubbed at Karnataka high court by the apex court order. The Karnataka High court concluded that the markets regulator should have acted more proactively and it failed in its duty towards taking prompt actions.

FT in their press statement released on Monday stated that in May 2020, the Trustee had sought a vote by unitholders to permit the Trustee to undertake an orderly sale of the debt securities held in the funds and return money to Unitholders. However, the process could not be completed. It added, “though the schemes could not actively monetize the portfolio, approximately Rs. 5,900 crores are available for distribution in four out of these six schemes. This shows that the securities held in the funds can be liquidated at a fair value if the schemes are allowed to undertake an orderly process of liquidation. This is definitely preferable to a distress sale of securities (at steep discounts) that would occur if a rush of redemptions forces an emergency liquidation of the securities at prices far below their realizable value under normal market conditions. “

FT further asserted in their statement that the company considered all possible options over the last few weeks to start returning money to unitholders in the shortest possible time in an orderly manner. This included the option of seeking unitholder consent according to the judgment of the High Court. “However, after detailed deliberations, we have determined that it will be necessary to seek judicial intervention from the Hon’ble Supreme Court to ensure appropriate implementation of the law in the best interest of unitholders. This action took some time because these steps needed to be carefully and thoughtfully taken to ensure that we can return unitholder monies at the earliest in an equitable manner, without distress sale of securities (at steep discounts) that would occur if there is a rush of redemptions."

Jayshree P. Upadhyay contributed to the story

