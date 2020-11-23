Franklin Templeton moves SC over Karnataka HC order related to its 6-debt-scheme

FT in their press statement released on Monday stated that in May 2020, the Trustee had sought a vote by unitholders to permit the Trustee to undertake an orderly sale of the debt securities held in the funds and return money to Unitholders. However, the process could not be completed. It added, “though the schemes could not actively monetize the portfolio, approximately Rs. 5,900 crores are available for distribution in four out of these six schemes. This shows that the securities held in the funds can be liquidated at a fair value if the schemes are allowed to undertake an orderly process of liquidation. This is definitely preferable to a distress sale of securities (at steep discounts) that would occur if a rush of redemptions forces an emergency liquidation of the securities at prices far below their realizable value under normal market conditions. “