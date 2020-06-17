Franklin Templeton moves to provide immunity to its trustees from legal action

A resolution to provide legal indemnity to the directors of Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt Ltd in connection with the winding up decision is slated to be taken up tomorrow.

As per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) norms trustees are already indemnified against acts of omission - this notice seeks to provide additional indemnity against default, negligence, breach of trust and breach of duty.

This will be considered in an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday over video conferencing, according a copy of notice reviewed by Mint. A spokesperson for Franklin Templeton India did not offer any comments immediately.

The indemnity sought is from regulatory action arising from the decision to wind up the six Franklin debt schemes shuttered on 23rd April.

It comes in the wake of litigation on the subject of winding up in multiple High Courts and the Supreme Court as well as Sebi conducting a forensic audit of the schemes.

Though Sebi regulations lay a lot of onus on trustees, they also provide safeguards to trustees from actions of management team. However, in June 2010, Sebi passed order against HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, accusing one of its employees of malpractice (investors lost ₹2.38 crore, as per the order’s findings). It asked the trustees to ensure that investors’ losses are made good and also to revamp the fund’s internal risk control systems.

To discharge their basic duties, the trustees, have to deal with voluminous data every quarter. They review all transactions carried out between the mutual fund, asset management company and its associates. They are also supposed to analyse redressal of investor complaints.

“Trustees off course cannot go into operational aspects of investment calls or day to day functioning of an AMC, but they have an important supervisory role. They have to ensure that the Systems are in place and the management is functioning within the regulatory framework and the policies laid down by board of trustees. Further, If something is brought before them (concerns of mismanagement) and if they don’t act then it is a very serious lapse. said Rajeev Agarwal, former whole time member, Sebi.

