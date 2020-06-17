Franklin Templeton moves to provide immunity to its trustees from legal action

“Trustees off course cannot go into operational aspects of investment calls or day to day functioning of an AMC, but they have an important supervisory role. They have to ensure that the Systems are in place and the management is functioning within the regulatory framework and the policies laid down by board of trustees. Further, If something is brought before them (concerns of mismanagement) and if they don’t act then it is a very serious lapse. said Rajeev Agarwal, former whole time member, Sebi.