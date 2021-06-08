Franklin Templeton to move SAT, says it strongly disagree with Sebi order

The company said the six schemes, being wound up, have distributed ₹14,572 crore to unit-holders as of 30 April 2021 and an amount of ₹3,205 crore is available for distribution as of 4 June. “After this distribution in the first week of June 2021, the total amount disbursed will range between 40% and 92% of AUM as of 23 April 2020 across the six schemes. Including the amounts available as of 4 June 2021 for distribution, 71% of the AUM as of 23 April 2020 will have been returned to unitholders in total across all the schemes," the spokesperson added.