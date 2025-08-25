Giving 500,000 free ChatGPT licences, but not monetizing education in India yet, says OpenAI VP

OpenAI Inc. is not actively considering monetizing the Indian market, focusing instead on expanding awareness and presence across sectors.

As part of the push, the US-based artificial intelligence company is in talks with the Indian government to expand ChatGPT’s role in the country's education system, said Leah Belsky, its vice president of education.

However, it has yet to consider expanding its operations with an engineering team in the country, two senior OpenAI executives told Mint on the condition of anonymity.

Belsky, speaking at a roundtable ahead of an event in New Delhi on Monday, said the company expects to be in an expansion phase, and is pitching itself as “the world’s largest online education platform already”.

She said ChatGPT has over 700 million users worldwide, and India is one of OpenAI's top priority markets within that. The company, which introduced ChatGPT ‘study mode’ in July, is seeing that Indian students are among the top adopters of the service.

"To do this, we had a team that spoke with students, parents, and teachers on the ground across every possible district in the country to understand the kind of assistance they need. Our focus on the nation is really to enable access to as many people as we can—and monetization is not one of our targets for the country at the moment,” she added.

Free ChatGPT Later in the day, OpenAI announced that, in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the company will offer up to 500,000 ChatGPT licences to educators and students over the next six months as part of its effort to attract users into its ecosystem.

The company is also in conversation with the ministry of education to offer ChatGPT as a tool for educators across school levels without drawing any conclusions from the discussions as of now, added Raghav Gupta, its head of education for South Asia.

The American AI giant has been making a major push to enhance its presence in the country. In July, it launched ‘study mode’ for an education-specific version of ChatGPT, its generative AI platform. Earlier in August, it launched its latest foundation model, GPT-5. Chief executive Sam Altman said at the time that the model was trained in 12 Indian languages, among others.

It also launched a less expensive subscription tier, ‘Go’, for ChatGPT in the country and said last week that it was opening a new office in New Delhi later in 2025 to house its India operations.

The new office, said the executives cited above, will largely focus on housing sales, marketing, and leadership roles for the time being. “The engineering operations for OpenAI will, for now, be overwhelmingly based in the US, and while the future will likely hold options for us to expand worldwide, we haven’t made a decision to establish an India engineering team just yet,” one of the executives said.

The India market The company’s aggressive move, experts said, comes as the country turns into a significant battleground for the likes of Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI itself.

India, according to GitHub’s 2024 report, is the world’s second-largest market for developers and engineers. This made it a big hub for Google to target, which has also doubled down on getting more developers on board its AI platform, Gemini.

OpenAI, on this note, is taking the education approach to attract more users.

“It is a no-brainer that all AI companies are looking to rope in users from a very young age, since it would then be easier to have them work as engineers within your own ecosystem in the long run,” said Kashyap Kompella, veteran AI analyst and tech consultant.