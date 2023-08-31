Free Fire return fires up Indian gaming enthusiasts2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Singapore-based gaming firm Garena announced the launch of an India-specific version of Free Fire on Thursday. The popular battle royale video game was banned in February 2022 as part of the electronics and information technology ministry’s crackdown on 54 Chinese apps that were suspected to be sending data outside India. The game will be available for download from 5 September.