Freesoul partners Myntra for India entry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The brand will have a brand store on the Myntra Mall, apart from being featured on Myntra Studio and M-Live, Myntra’s social commerce platform. Founded in 1994, Freesoul is a high-fashion brand that sells denim, athleisure, sportswear, and tailored garments
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Fashion and beauty retailer Myntra on Tuesday announced the launch of Italian denim brand Freesoul in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Fashion and beauty retailer Myntra on Tuesday announced the launch of Italian denim brand Freesoul in India.
“Freesoul’s unparalleled association with Myntra will enable the brand to reach and engage with its diverse target audience in India and amplify its presence in the country towards fashion-conscious men, with affinity towards premium fashion brands, that look to Myntra for their fashion needs," the online fashion retailer, part of Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, said on Tuesday.
“Freesoul’s unparalleled association with Myntra will enable the brand to reach and engage with its diverse target audience in India and amplify its presence in the country towards fashion-conscious men, with affinity towards premium fashion brands, that look to Myntra for their fashion needs," the online fashion retailer, part of Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, said on Tuesday.
The brand will have a brand store on the Myntra Mall, apart from being featured on Myntra Studio and M-Live, Myntra’s social commerce platform.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Founded in 1994, Freesoul is a high-fashion brand that sells denim, athleisure, sportswear, and tailored garments.
Myntra’s association with Freesoul strengthens its denim portfolio, the company said.
“The launch of Freesoul will enable fashion-conscious men across the country to access a rather niche line of finely crafted denims and more from Italy on our platform," said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The move marks Freesoul’s entry into India via Myntra.
As a premium positioned brand it catered largely to an exclusive clientele in Europe until its direct consumer launch in India in 2022.
“Our partnership with Myntra provides direct and seamless access to one of the most digital savvy markets, and the platform will enable us to effectively interact and engage with trend-first audiences, and continuously enhance our offerings to accommodate their evolving styles," said James Carnes, Chief Marketing Officer, Freesoul.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Myntra sells brand such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, Biba, Nike, among others, online.