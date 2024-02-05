French bank Societe Generale announces 900 job cuts in cost-cutting program
Amid the wave of job losses in the global financial industry, France's third-biggest listed bank Societe Generale has announced to slash about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters through voluntary departures. French banking group Societe Generale said the move has been taken as part of a cost-cutting programme. The planned cut represents less than 2% of the bank's total workforce and about 5% of staff at its headquarters.