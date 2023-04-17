French firm TotalEnergies makes 1st delivery of LNG cargo to Adani Group's firm3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:37 PM IST
- Notably, this year in February, the Fench Energy giant suspended a hydrogen project with the Adani conglomerate
French company TotalEnergies said on Monday that it has made its first delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo Dhamra LNG terminal, which is owned and operated by Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL).
