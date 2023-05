NEW DELHI : French hospitality group Accor SA, which runs the Ibis, Novotel, and Sofitel hotels, plans to expand both its managed and franchised hotel business in India by adding 30 new properties over the next five years.

The firm will focus on developing economy and mid-scale brands in tier II, III, and IV cities, said Puneet Dhawan, senior vice president, operations for India & South Asia, Accor.

“India has been a priority market for Accor and a growth story despite the pandemic," he said. “The country has shown resilience and speed in recovering from the pandemic, making it one of the top priority markets in the world."

Currently, Accor owns 58 hotels in India, including 22 Ibis properties developed by InterGlobe Hotels, 23 Novotel hotels, as well as other brands like Mercure, Grand Mercure, Sofitel, Fairmont, and Raffles.

Accor SA, which operates 10 of its 54 global brands in India does not have plans to introduce more brands in India, he said. It had recently launched Raffles and two Ibis Hotels in Udaipur, in anticipation of a surge in post-covid travel. “India is the fifth largest economy and the most populous, and youngest nation in the world. And as a brand, we were very agile and launched several hotels during the pandemic, too, as Indians wanted to explore India."

Dhawan expects India to continue with high growth rates over the next five years.

However, international travel is still not back in the country, and the company, like many others, has been relying on the Indian traveller primarily for their business.

Dhawan said this is also an excellent time for international investors to consider investing in hotel projects in India because the rupee has been devalued in the global market. Additionally, with a relatively limited hotel supply in bigger Indian cities, the demand for hotels is fast outpacing supply.

“We are offering a fabulous value in the quality of the hotels India makes and the value they provide when they are up and running. Because of the pandemic, the supply was a little tempered across India and not many hotels opened in this time. A lot of projects were delayed and because of that, too, the rates and occupancy demand have stayed strong," he said. The company did about 64% occupancy in 2019, pre-covid, and has touched about 70% this year.