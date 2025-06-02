French pharma giant Sanofi to buy Biotech Blueprint for $9.1 billion

French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi has agreed to buy Blueprint Medicines Corp. for at least $9.1 billion as the company aims to expand the company's reach in rare immunological diseases, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Monday, 2 June 2025.

According to the agency report, Sanofi will pay $129 per share in cash for the US-based biotechnology firm. This marks a 27 per cent premium to Blueprint's shares last week.

Also Read | Tesla not interested in manufacturing cars in India — THESE four firms are

Blueprint Medicines Corp. shares were trading 26.41 per cent higher at $128.15 premarket on Nasdaq, compared to $101.35 at the previous US market close, as per data collected from Marketwatch.

Sanofi's Acquisition Plan The French pharmaceutical firm aims to become an immunology powerhouse. Blueprint's acquisition brings a pipeline of experimental immunology treatments and one medicine already on sale for a rare condition known as systemic mastocytosis.

“Sanofi still retains a sizable capacity for further acquisitions,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanofi, as cited by the news agency.

Also Read | Musk laid out plans for Mars. SpaceX production will outstrip Boeing and Airbus

In the big pharma industry, the largest acquisition deal was that of Johnson & Johnson acquiring Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion. And this upcoming $9.1 billion deal is the French company's largest deal since the purchase of Bioverativ Inc., a spinoff from Biogen Inc. in 2018, as per the report.

“We see synergies with Sanofi’s existing rare-disease footprint, but expect investors to question valuation and confidence in the remaining internal R&D offering,” Sarita Kapila at Morgan Stanley wrote in an analyst report, cited the news agency.

Also Read | Indian billionaire Gautam Adani comes under new scrutiny from US prosecutors

Sanofi SA shares were trading 1.46 per cent lower at 86.24 euro on Monday, 2 June 2025, compared to its 87.52 euro levels at the previous market close last week.

The deal data suggests that Blueprint shareholders will also receive one non-tradable contingent value right, which will pay the holder @2 and $4 per right for future development and regulatory milestones. The equity value is $9.1 billion, which includes potential CVR payments; the deal amounts to nearly $9.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, according to the agency report.